Sushmita Sen learns to skin dive at the age of 43 with daughters Alisah and Renee

Actress Sushmita Sen says she is learning how to skin dive at 43 and says it is never too late to learn something.

Sushmita on Monday shared a video. "Learning to Skin Dive at 43! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step, a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!

"I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!"

The former beauty queen was in the ocean skin diving -- a form of underwater diving that relies on breath-holding until resurfacing rather than the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear.

She also shared a string of photographs and videos along with her beau Roman Shawl and daughter Alisah from Maldives. They are all seen learning the techniques.

She captioned it: "To the bravest 10-year-old I know and take pride in being her mother! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday. Alisah was only 5 years old when Renee and I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 years old. She waited five birthdays for this day."

"And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa and sister. She was amazing, logging in 41 minutes and 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean."

Sushmita said her godchild Aaliyah, 16, also did her first scuba dive with Alisah and she couldn't be prouder of both of them.