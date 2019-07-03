Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen enjoys pool time with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, sizzles in black monokini (Video)

Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been trending for her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. From attending several events together to indulging in PDA on social media, the adorable duo has been giving us major relationship goals. Now, a latest video of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl from their pool time has caught everyone's attention.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sushmita Sen shared a video where she is enjoying a swim with Rohman Shawl and her daughters, Alisah and Renee. It seems Alisah has asked her if she can swim like a mermaid. Alisah seems to be a water baby like her mom. They can be seen doing the backstroke with great flair. Also, the former beauty queen can be seen slaying it in a black monokini. Watch the viral video here

Recently, there were reports that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship had hit a rough patch, however, all such rumours were dismissed when Sushmita and Rohman indulged in some social media PDA. "He’s lean...she’s mean I love you @rohmanshawl", Sushmita Sen captioned her workout picture with her partner.

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. They met through social media. This was revealed by Sushmita Sen in a recent interview. She has admitted that she is in love but marriage is not on her mind now. However, Rohman has bonded very nicely with the Sen family and her daughters. She said, "It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."