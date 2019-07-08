Image Source : INSTAGRAM Super 30 special: Hrithik Roshan shares video of meeting his Super 30 stars for the first time

Super 30 special, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's Super 30. The story revolves around the real-life story of Anand Kumar, an Indian mathematician who took to teach underprivileged children. He quits his job from the top coaching institute and gave upon the rich students to contribute his efforts for the welfare of deserving students. Super 30 is set to release on July 12. Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a video of those super 30 kids who are his co-stars in the movie.

Hrithik Roshan shares his experience of meeting his Super 30 kids who are his co-stars in the movie. He shares a video which shows a glimpse of his Super 30. He captioned the video as, "When I entered the room, I never imagined I would be standing before such dynamic packets of talent that would synergize their energies with mine forever! The first class of #Super30 began with me learning quite a few lessons of incredible spirit! #MyClassOfSuper30"

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "This song is an experience I will cherish forever. These 30 poured their hearts into it which will last me 30 years of incredible memories. Gear up for #BasantiNoDance."

