Sunny Leone’s ‘phone number’ from Arjun Patiala leaves a Delhi man harassed, callers ask for favours

Bollywood actress and dancing queen Sunny Leone took over the internet yet again when she featured in a song called Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda from the just-released film Arjun Patiala. The diva’s killer moves and sweet expressions made many fans go gaga over her. But looks like there is one man who isn’t really impressed with the song as it has left him harassed. According to an India Today’s report, a man named Puneet Agarwal from Pitampura, Delhi has been receiving over 150 calls each day ever since Sunny Leone has spelled her number in the above-mentioned song.

At the end of the song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda, Sunny Leone gives her special number to Diljit Dosanjh. While the makers would have thought that it is a made-up number, it actually belongs to a Delhi man who has been receiving calls ever since the song popped on the internet. The man has been getting inappropriate calls and messages since that day with people calling him to ask for favors. The man has been tortured so much that he has even filed a police complaint against the film.

“On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone in the movie dictates my number,” said Agarwal. He added, “I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do some shameful favours. I have filed a police complaint yesterday but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurance.”

The report also suggests that Puneet is thinking of dragging the film to court. He has revealed that the callers have been asking him for video calls and even abuse him on the phone by saying lewd things.

Arjun Patiala, starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, failed to bring big numbers at the box office. The film has been co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

