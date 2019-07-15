Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Leone looks so much in love with husband Daniel Weber in latest photoshoot, see pics

Lovebirds Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber met for the first time in Las Vegas when Sunny was the reigning queen of the adult industry. Even though Daniel laughs at the mention of ‘love at first sight’ and calls it silly, but that is what happened to him when he first laid his eyes on her. The couple happened to be at the same party with their set of friends. Since then, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, who are now proud parents of three children, never fail to give us major relationship goals. Recently., Sunny Leone shot for a photoshoot with none other than the love of her life Daniel Weber where the adorable duo can't seem to take eyes off one another.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Sunny Leone shared the pictures. The Jism 2 actress is all smiles and looks extremely happy and comfortable in these latest pictures.

Sunny Leone is a doting mother, a loving wife, actress, producer, entrepreneur, TV host and so on and while doing so much and much more, she is the owner of a huge house. Spread in 1-acre area, her Los Angeles house is a 5-BHK property that is stunningly beautiful in every sense. The actress and her husband, Daniel Weber own this property which is located in Sherman Oaks, a 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's Los Angeles house.

After buying the house, Daniel Weber was quoted as saying, “Sunny and I had wanted this property for a really long time. We got possession just this week. We have shopped for all the artefacts in Italy, Rome and Spain. The house reflects our personalities and tastes. We have been travelling the world shopping for décor. We’ve just moved in and are excited about exploring the neighbourhood.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone will next be seen in Kokokola. Spilling the beans on the same, Sunny told news agency IANS, "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."

