Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber’s reaction to son Asher's finger in the nose picture will leave you ROFL

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are proud parents to three kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber. After they adopted a 21-month-old baby girl, Nisha on July 16, 2017, the couple surprised everyone with the arrival of their twins through surrogacy. Ever since then, the three star-kids have left the nation in awe with their cute pictures and videos that are captured every now and then by paparazzi.

Recently the dotting kids were captured outside their school during which a video went viral in which their son Asher can be seen picking in his nose. The Netizens were in awe of the cute little munchkin and it also caught the attention of the parents whose comments on the same are hilarious. Sunny wrote, “I swear he’s digging for gold up there! Asher is so naughty!! Lol” while Daniel said, “Hahaha. Teaching Asher camera etiquette'' along with laughing emojis.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2019, Sunny took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her kids celebrating the festival. She captioned the pictures as, “About our very special Raksha Bandhan day! @dirrty99 @hitendrakapopara @rannvijaysingha @jeetihairtstylist Nisha Noah & Asher @rohitkverma.”

Previously, during an interview Sunny revealed why she opted for surrogacy and said, “For me, I chose surrogacy and I chose adoption because I wanted to keep going and I wanted to keep working. That was my personal choice. I thought I was going to have one but I had three. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Talking about work front, Sunny is these days seen hosting and judging popular MTV reality show Splitsvilla 12 along with Rannvijay Singha. She was last seen in Rohit Jugraj's 'Arjun Patiala' with Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma.

