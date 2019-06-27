Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunil Grover gets towelled up like Katrina Kaif for a meme, actress shares the funny picture

Bharat actress, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. There has been news that the epic sensational song Tip Tip Barsa Paani will be recreated for Sooryavanshi and Akshay and Katrina will be the faces this time. While the news has been buzzing around, we got to see a series of pictures where Katrina Kaif is seen in a towel along with Akshay Kumar. Another picture comprises of Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan. Seeing these posts, the stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Grover took to his Instagram account to share something funny.

Sunil Grover touched the heights of success after his epic performance in Bharat. He dressed up like Katrina Kaif and shared the picture on his Instagram account. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to reshare the same picture. She wrote, "" #whosunilgrover taking inspiration from my towel series"

Image Source : INSTGARAM Sunil Grover gets toweled up like Katrina Kaif, the actress shares the funny picture

Both Sunil and Katrina shared this picture on their social media account. The picture is going viral on the internet.

Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif were seen sharing the screen space with the legend Salman Khan in Bharat. The movie is still ruling over the box office.

On the work front, there has been news on the return of Sunil Grover to the Kapil Sharma Show, however, it's not yet confirmed.