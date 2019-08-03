Sunil Grover turns 42: 10 Eye popping pictures of the comedian that will make you fall in love with him

Television’s popular comedian and Bollywood actor Sunil Grover has turned 42 today. Entertaining people with his terrific performances as Guthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Sunil Grover has carved niche for himself and have won many accolades for his talent. Just recently, the popular comedian-actor himself revealed that his character Guthi on the show Comedy Nights with Kapil changed his life as he was just earning Rs 500 a month before that. Guthi not just gave him immense popularity overnight but also gave him the courage to experiment with more characters that have the ability to become iconic on the small screen. After his in-air tiff with another comedian Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover transferred his focus in Bollywood and going by his last film Bharat and Pataakha before, it won’t be wrong to say that he is living up to the fans’ expectations in every way. On his 42nd birthday, let’s have a look at Sunil Grover’s 10 drool-worthy pictures that prove that he is a complete poser. We bet you will fall in love with him all over again.
