Sunil Grover turns 42: 10 Eye popping pictures of the comedian that will make you fall in love with him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIL GROVER 10 Eye popping pictures of comedian Sunil Grover that will make you fall in love with him

Television’s popular comedian and Bollywood actor Sunil Grover has turned 42 today. Entertaining people with his terrific performances as Guthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Sunil Grover has carved niche for himself and have won many accolades for his talent. Just recently, the popular comedian-actor himself revealed that his character Guthi on the show Comedy Nights with Kapil changed his life as he was just earning Rs 500 a month before that. Guthi not just gave him immense popularity overnight but also gave him the courage to experiment with more characters that have the ability to become iconic on the small screen. After his in-air tiff with another comedian Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover transferred his focus in Bollywood and going by his last film Bharat and Pataakha before, it won’t be wrong to say that he is living up to the fans’ expectations in every way. On his 42nd birthday, let’s have a look at Sunil Grover’s 10 drool-worthy pictures that prove that he is a complete poser. We bet you will fall in love with him all over again.

Sunil Grover earlier became a popular name in the world of Radio as he played the character of Sudarshan aka Sud

Sunil Grover used to host the show called Hansi Ke Puhware on Radio which earned him much love from fans

Sunil Grover made his TV debut with the show Chala Lallan Hero Banne

Sunil Grover was the ambassador of Filmy Channel for a while

He made his Bollywood debut with the film Pyar To Hona Hi Tha and was discovered by Jaspal Bhatti

Sunil Grover holds a Masters Degree in Theatre from Chandigarh

Sunil Grover's character Guthi is actually inspired from one of his classmates in college

Sunil Grover is happily married to wife Arti and also has a 6-year-old son Mohan

Sunil Grover has been approached for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss many times but he refuses to get locked in

Sunil Grover apparently tries all his jokes on his wife first before performing them on stage

