Sukhwinder Singh Birthday: 10 Songs that define Oscar award winning singer’s blockbuster journey

10 Songs that define Oscar award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh’s blockbuster journey

Sukhwinder Singh’s voice has the power of not only mixing magic into the air but also hypnotizes the fans with his infectious energy every time they listen to it. Sukhwinder started singing at the tender age of 8 and even composed Tutak Tutak Tutiyan song for Malkeet Singh when he was just 13. Later he made his debut in Bollywood with the film Karma and then there was no looking back. From Ramta Jodi, Chaiyya Chaiyya to Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sukhwinder Singh has been enchanting the audience with his power-packed voice for many years. Not just in India, his talent got him worldwide recognition when his song Jai Ho won the Oscar Award.

On his 48th birthday, let’s have a look at the Oscar award winner’s 10 best songs that define his singing journey.

Ramta Jogi

Ramta Jogi from the 1998 Bollywood film Taal gave recognition to singer Sukhwinder Singh and how. His hypnotic voice and feet tapping beats in the song made it an iconic number and that holds a special place in every heart.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

The year 1998 was truthfully the most fruitful year in the life of Sukhwinder Singh as it not just gave him fame but also established him as one of the most soulful singers of his times. Chaiyya Chaiyya which featured Shah Rukh Khan and malaika Arora became an instant hit and till date it enjoys a huge fanbase. Sukhwinder’s voice ruled like magic in this song.

Ban Than Chali Dekho

This song from the film Kurukshetra starring Mahima Chaudhry, Sanjay Dutt, Om Puri in lead roles is still the party anthem.

Chak De India

No other voice could have given justice to the feel of patriotism that the song Chak De India brings out than Sukhwinder Singh. He powerful voice encouraged every Indian to stand for their nation.

Jai Ho

Jai Ho is definitely the game changer in the life of Sukhwinder Singh as it gave him global recognition and earned him his first Oscar Award.

Hudd Hudd Dabangg

Salman Khan’s most popular song Hudd Hudd Dabangg is undoubtedly the go to music for every fan, all thanks to Sukhwinder Singh.

Bismil

Sukhwinder Singh’s voice leaves an everlasting impact on everyone who listens to the song and Shahid Kapoor’s performance adds to the magic it weaves.

Gallan Goodiyaan

There is hardly any party or a wedding where Gallan Goodiyaan is not played. Sukhwinder Singh showcased his versatility once again in this song which became a go to dance number for everyone.

Sultan

Loaded with passion and the zeal to do big in life, Sultan song in the voice of Sukhwinder Singh should be everyone’s go-to track when needs inspiration in life.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh

Another emotional yet power-packed song in the voice of Sukhwinder Singh from the award-winning film Sanju.

