Image Source : TWITTER SRK, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pay tribute to martyrs of Pulwama attack with Tu Desh Mera song

The Pulwama Attack that happened in February 2019 this year left the entire nation in a state of shock. Lives of over 40 CRPF personnel were lost in a suicide bomber attack on a convoy of vehicles with CRPF jawans sitting in them. To pay tribute to the fallen heroes, a special song has been shot with many Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and several others. The song, Tu Desh Mera is a tribute to the Pulwama martyrs.

As per the ETimes report, while Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and others shot for the video before, SRK too joined in and shot for the video at a studio in Mumbai. The makers of the video were full of gratitude for the superstar of Bollywood. Shah Rukh shot for the 4-minute long sequence last week, mentioned the same report. The producers of the song followed up with SRK and after the song, the actor told them that he was glad to be part of the shoot.

We thank @iamsrk for his contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/PGiSifoRcX — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) August 14, 2019

As per Abhishek Mitra, MD of the Happy Productions, “To say that we were excited by the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan joining us for the video is an understatement. He was travelling that week and was quite busy. We are grateful that he took out the time to shoot for the video. We shot Shah Rukh’s part of the video at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai after midnight.” Shah Rukh’s verse in the four-minute-long video sequence comprises of some emotional lines.

We thank Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, @TheAryanKartik, and @iTIGERSHROFF for their contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/SXPN8c8bgW — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) July 13, 2019

