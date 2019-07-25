Sonam Kapoor wishes Jacqueline for YouTube Channel with her childhood photo, Salman Khan also congratulates

Sonam Kapoor wishes Jacqueline for YouTube Channel with her childhood photo

After Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez has also set to entertain her fans with her YouTube Channel. The actress on Tuesday announced that she wants to be closer to her fans which is why she is venturing on YouTube. The Judwaa 2 actress is already a big social media sensation as she is very active in her Instagram. The actress keeps taking her fans into her personal and professional life through various pictures and videos on her Instagram.

As Jacqueline Fernandez announced her YouTube channel, fans as well as Bollywood celebrities extended their congratulatory wishes on social media. The actress’ Kick co-star Salman Khan took to this Instagram stories to share a post for Jacqueline and wish her on her YouTube Channel. The actor shared a screenshot of her YouTube channel and wrote, ‘wishing you d bst for d launch of your channel.’ He also provided a link for the fans to subscribe to her channel. Check out-

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez’s close friend and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also wished her on her YouTube Channel by sharing a childhood picture of the Sri Lankan beauty on her Insta stories. Sonam wrote, ‘Congratulations Jackie on your YouTube channel. Love it!’. There is no denying that Jacqueline looked as cute as a button in the picture. Check it out here-

Announcing her YouTube channel, Jacqueline shared a video and said, "Looking back, I think I always had a special relationship with the camera. I feel I have always been camera-friendly -- a happy little kid. I have two people to thank for that -- my dad and my mom. As I grew up, so did my dreams and so did the size of the ramp... I was only 21 when I got a chance to be at Miss Universe. Although I didn't win, this gave me enough confidence to chase my dreams, and that somehow got me to Mumbai. That is a story I will tell you later."

In June, Alia Bhatt launched her digital channel as well, to open up about her life with fans. Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty are other Bollywood actresses who have their YouTube channels.

