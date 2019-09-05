Throwback Thursday: Sonam Kapoor’s adorable childhood picture with sister Rhea Kapoor will make your day

Every Thursday, social media gets filled with throwback pictures from celebrities as a treat for the fans. With the same note actress Sonam Kapoor took to her social media account to share a throwback childhood picture in which she can be seen posing with her sister and designer Rhea Kapoor. The two can be seen wearing the same outfits including a red top with a matching bottom with their naughty expressions standing next to a lake.

Sonam posted the picture on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, “Being a lucky charm in red even as a kid!#ThrowbackThursday #TheZoyaFactor @RheaKapoor.” Interestingly, their picture has a connection with Sonam’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor and it is the red outfit that depicts Zoya’s lucky colour in the film’s trailer and promotions.

Have a look:

Sonam recently visited the famous Ganpati Pandal, Andhericha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi where she was seen wearing a beautiful maroon coloured floor-length Anarkali kurta and churidar. See some of her pictures here:

Sonam Kapoor at Ganpati Pandal, Andhericha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Coming back to Sonam’s upcoming film, it also has actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on a book with the same name by Anuja Chauhan and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is all set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019. See the trailer of the film here:

