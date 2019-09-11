Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor opens up on married life: I am more in love with Anand than ever before

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot on May 8, 2018, has been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have made marriage look like a joyride despite being in different timezones all together. Since their fairy-tale wedding, the Padman actress has been quite vocal about her take on marriage.

Now, in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Sonam K Ahuja opened up on her married life with Anand Ahuja and how she is in love with him more than ever now.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

"It's been beautiful! To have someone like Anand as a life partner is a blessing. I have never been happier. "Life hasn't changed much. Of course, I am more in love with him than ever before, but, in terms of work, it's the same. We give each other's work a lot of importance. So, we understand. Besides, we always make it a point to take time out for each other. On days we can't, we have a mutual understanding. The key is effective and clear communication, which we always maintain", Sonam Kapoor was quoted as saying to the magazine.

Sonam and Anand

Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in The Zoya Factor, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel with the same name. The story revolves around Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) who is an executive in an advertising agency. She ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan) play the Indian cricket captain and Zoya's love interest.

