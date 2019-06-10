Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonali Bendre takes aqua therapy sessions post cancer treatment, shares inspirational video

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is back in India after her cancer treatment in New York, is one of the most inspiring and brave souls who give life a different meaning altogether. Right from opening up about her cancer to facing the camera again, the actress has been giving us sweet surprises one day at a time. Today, the actress shared a video of herself taking aqua therapy sessions and in the caption, she warned her fans and followers that it isn’t as easy as it looks.

“Warning: This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aquatherapy sessions are tough but definitely easier than it'd be in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves finding solutions for what works for me & not creating excuses.#KDAH @vaibhavdaga9 P.S.Thank God I didn't drop my phone!”, Sonali Bendre posted the video.

Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer last year has put her bravest foot forward. Despite the fact that she's undergoing rigorous cancer treatment, Sonali has never missed an opportunity to “switch on her sunshine” and inspire her fans, followers and admirers alike.

Calling it a surreal feeling, the actress recently shared a beautiful picture and a video of her return to the glamour world. Sonali took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message on returning to the set after such a long time.

