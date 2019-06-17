Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sona Mohapatra birthday: Ambarsariya fame, Indian singer and musician wins millions of hearts with her melodious voice

Sona Mohapatra rose to fame with her song Ambarsariya from the movie Fukrey. Her voice is a bit husky and is indeed a treat to the ears. She adds the right pinch of emotions with the beauty of her voice. Sona is a true performer and wins the hearts in her live concerts. Her famous songs Naina, Ghar Yaad Ata Hai, Bedardi Raja are forever greens. She is an Indian singer, music composer and also a lyricist. She originally belongs from Odisha. Sona holds an engineering background and has also done engineering. On her birthday, let's take a look at her famous and the most popular songs in Bollywood.

Sona Mohapatra birthday special: Sona Mohapatra latest and popular songs

Ambarsariya song from the movie Fukrey

Rangabati - Ram Sampath, Sona Mohapatra from Coke Studio Season 4

O Ri Chiraiya Full Song from Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate

Bedardi Raja from Delhi Belly with Ram Sampath

Naina from Khoobsurat with Amaal Mallik

Aaja Ve- Sona Mohapatra's music album

Abhi Nahin Ana- Sona Mohapatra's singles

Jiya Lage Na from the movie Talaash