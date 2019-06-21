Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya performing asana is the perfect Yoga Day inspiration, see pic

On International Yoga Day 2019, the little munchkin Inaaya performed asanas with her grandmother giving us the perfect inspiration all the way.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 16:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya performing asana is the perfect Yoga Day inspiration, see pic

As the entire nation celebrated International Yoga Day 2019 today in full swing, star kid Inaaya Naumi Kemmu gave us adorable Yoga Day goals. Born to celebrity parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya is an internet sensation just like her brother Taimur Ali Khan. On International Yoga Day 2019, the little munchkin Inaaya performed asanas with her grandmother giving us the perfect inspiration all the way.

Proud father Kunal Kemmu shared the cutest picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "Learning yoga from her grand mother under the watchful guidance of her grand father #happyinternationalyogaday.” In the picture, we can see Inaaya trying to nail the same asana as her grandma while her grandpa can be seen sitting watching the two of them. Inaaya can be seen perched on a colourful mat in a baby pink tee and grey tights.  

Earlier, Inaaya was clicked with mother Soha Ali Khan in Bandra, Mumbai.

India Tv - Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya 

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya 

The mother and daughter duo looked adorable together.

India Tv - Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya 

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya 

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu earlier shared a picture of himself with his biker girl Inaaya.  “Soon we shall ride together and soon you shall have your own. Let no one tell you what you can or can’t do. Make your own road and make your own journey. #bikerbaby”, read the caption.

India Tv - Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya

The lovely baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmuwho was born in 2017, makes huge headlines whenever she makes an appearance in any event or on her parent’s Instagram pages.

