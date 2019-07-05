Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak looks stunning in her latest Instagram pictures

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak looks stunning in her latest Instagram pictures

Palak, who is Shweta Tiwari's daughter is one of the most followed celebrity kids and has over 240K followers on Instagram. She is quite active on social media and keeps on spreading fire through her latest photoshoot pictures.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 12:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak looks stunning in her latest Instagram pictures 

Television actress Shweta Tiwari rose to fame through Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later went on to win the Bigg Boss 6 trophy. Soon she was nowhere to be found but thanks to her daughter Palak and her son Reyansh, she somehow managed to stay in the limelight. Recently her daughter spoke at length about a cab driver who unzipped his pants in front of a lady passenger a few days ago.

Palak is also one of the most followed celebrity kids and has over 240K followers on Instagram. She is quite active on social media and keeps on spreading fire through her latest photoshoot pictures. Yet again, she has caught the eyeballs of many through various Instagram pictures of hers. She is a diva and knows how to ace each look perfectly.

Have a look at some of her Instagram pictures here:

View this post on Instagram

When you’re out of poses lay on the carpet

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

View this post on Instagram

Little bit of heaven

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

Talking about the driver incident, Palak said that she has never faced such a situation personally, but the incident has made her think about how unsafe the city can be since she is also a regular cab user. She further expressed her gratitude to all the other cab drivers who have been true to their service and never looked at a woman objectively.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak slams cab driver who unzipped in front of lady passenger, Bollywood celebs react

Every now and then there are reports of Palak making her acting debut on TV or in a movie. Previously, it was being said that she would join the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Prerna but Erica Fernandes was roped in for the role. Shweta about the new show opened in an interview and said, "Ekta Kapoor is making the remake, so she will do justice to it. The first season ran for seven years and my character was very close to my heart. I like the second season, too. I have watched a few episodes and both Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are good in the show.”

India Tv - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Palak is Shweta’s first kid from her first husband Raja Chaudhary with whom she had a troubled marriage. She divorced him and further got married to Abhinav Kohli with whom she has a son named Reyansh.

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGauri Khan is a proud wife, calls husband Shah Rukh Khan POSITIVE Next StoryAnnup Sonii returns to 'Crime Patrol' in a new avatar  