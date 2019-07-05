Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak looks stunning in her latest Instagram pictures

Television actress Shweta Tiwari rose to fame through Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later went on to win the Bigg Boss 6 trophy. Soon she was nowhere to be found but thanks to her daughter Palak and her son Reyansh, she somehow managed to stay in the limelight. Recently her daughter spoke at length about a cab driver who unzipped his pants in front of a lady passenger a few days ago.

Palak is also one of the most followed celebrity kids and has over 240K followers on Instagram. She is quite active on social media and keeps on spreading fire through her latest photoshoot pictures. Yet again, she has caught the eyeballs of many through various Instagram pictures of hers. She is a diva and knows how to ace each look perfectly.

Have a look at some of her Instagram pictures here:

Talking about the driver incident, Palak said that she has never faced such a situation personally, but the incident has made her think about how unsafe the city can be since she is also a regular cab user. She further expressed her gratitude to all the other cab drivers who have been true to their service and never looked at a woman objectively.

Every now and then there are reports of Palak making her acting debut on TV or in a movie. Previously, it was being said that she would join the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Prerna but Erica Fernandes was roped in for the role. Shweta about the new show opened in an interview and said, "Ekta Kapoor is making the remake, so she will do justice to it. The first season ran for seven years and my character was very close to my heart. I like the second season, too. I have watched a few episodes and both Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are good in the show.”

Palak is Shweta’s first kid from her first husband Raja Chaudhary with whom she had a troubled marriage. She divorced him and further got married to Abhinav Kohli with whom she has a son named Reyansh.

