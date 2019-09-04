Shweta Bachchan shares adorable post for 'Sweethearts' Navya Naveli and Agastya. Seen yet?

Shweta Bachchan Nanda often keeps sharing pictures with daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya. Recently, she took to her social media account to share a picture with her 'Sweethearts' Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya. It's an adorable black and white picture poured with mother and children bond. Navya Naveli is studying in Fordham University, New York whereas Agastya graduated from London's Seven Oaks School in May. Since, they are away from Shweta Bachchan, of course, the heart of a mother misses her children! She wrote, "Miss you much sweethearts," as she shared a picture-perfect with her children.
Check Shweta Bachchan's latest Instagram post
Not just this one picture, Shweta often keeps sharing pictures with her children. In fact, a few weeks ago, she shared glimpses of her Japan trip with Navya Naveli Nanda.
Shweta often enough shares pictures with Navya and the Bachchan's.
Recently, the pictures from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding went viral on the web. She looked beautiful in an ivory ensemble designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Shweta got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997.
View this post on Instagram
1997: A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy“ - Abu and Sandeep @shwetabachchan @bachchan @nikhil_nanda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #design #fashion #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #gold #brocade #khinkhaab #ghaghra #classical #traditional #zardozi #vasli #tendrilpattern #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page