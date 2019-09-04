Shweta Bachchan shares adorable post for 'Sweethearts' Navya Naveli and Agastya. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Bachchan shares adorable post for 'Sweethearts' Navya Naveli and Agastya

Shweta Bachchan Nanda often keeps sharing pictures with daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya. Recently, she took to her social media account to share a picture with her 'Sweethearts' Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya. It's an adorable black and white picture poured with mother and children bond. Navya Naveli is studying in Fordham University, New York whereas Agastya graduated from London's Seven Oaks School in May. Since, they are away from Shweta Bachchan, of course, the heart of a mother misses her children! She wrote, "Miss you much sweethearts," as she shared a picture-perfect with her children.

Not just this one picture, Shweta often keeps sharing pictures with her children. In fact, a few weeks ago, she shared glimpses of her Japan trip with Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shweta often enough shares pictures with Navya and the Bachchan's.

Recently, the pictures from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding went viral on the web. She looked beautiful in an ivory ensemble designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Shweta got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997.

