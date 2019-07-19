Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Bachchan's Japan vacation pictures with travel partner Navya Naveli are breathtaking

Shweta Bachchan is currently holidaying along with daughter Navya Naveli in Japan. She has been posting the latest pictures on her Instagram account to show her touristy side. The mother-daughter duo is seen having so much fun in Japan. Shweta Bachchan shared a picture of her daughter Navya and captioned it as 'Damn tourists'. Navya is seen posing in Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kyoto, Japan with a victory sign. The image focusses on Navya, blurring the background. Shweta and Navya are seen roaming around the streets of Japan like minors as suggested by one of her Instagram stories.

Check Shweta Bachchan's posts from Japan

View this post on Instagram Musume A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Jul 16, 2019 at 1:10am PDT

Shweta Bachchan captioned a post as 'Far from home' as they found Spider-Man in the streets.

They also went to a candy shop and captioned the picture as, 'Candy man'

She shared another picture of daughter Navya Naveli and captioned it as, " Damn Tourists part 3: the return of the caped crusader"

Navya Naveli is pursuing her higher studies in New York's Fordham University, after graduating with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the year 2016.

