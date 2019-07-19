Shweta Bachchan's Japan vacation pictures with travel partner Navya Naveli are breathtaking

Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Shweta Bachchan is currently holidaying along with daughter Navya Naveli in Japan. She has been posting the latest pictures on her Instagram account to show her touristy side. The mother-daughter duo is seen having so much fun in Japan.

New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 16:43 IST
Shweta Bachchan is currently holidaying along with daughter Navya Naveli in Japan. She has been posting the latest pictures on her Instagram account to show her touristy side. The mother-daughter duo is seen having so much fun in Japan. Shweta Bachchan shared a picture of her daughter Navya and captioned it as 'Damn tourists'. Navya is seen posing in Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kyoto, Japan with a victory sign. The image focusses on Navya, blurring the background. Shweta and Navya are seen roaming around the streets of Japan like minors as suggested by one of her Instagram stories.

Check Shweta Bachchan's posts from Japan

Damn tourists

Musume

Shweta Bachchan captioned a post as 'Far from home' as they found Spider-Man in the streets.

Far from home 🕸🕷

They also went to a candy shop and captioned the picture as, 'Candy man'

Candy man

The gangs all here 🎀

She shared another picture of daughter Navya Naveli and captioned it as, " Damn Tourists part 3: the return of the caped crusader"

Damn Tourists part 3: return of the caped crusader

Damn tourists part 2 : Gone rogue

All my ducks in a row.

Navya Naveli is pursuing her higher studies in New York's Fordham University, after graduating with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the year 2016.

