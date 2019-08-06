Shilpa Shetty's new pic motivates fans to stay fit

Shilpa Shetty's love for fitness is only too well known, and the actress never tires of encouraging fans to follow a regime to stay in shape. The 44-year-old actress has now shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen working out. The accompanying text reads: "30 days to make a habit, 90 days to make it a lifestyle. #ShilpaKaMantra."
"The start will always be the toughest hurdle to cross. But the day you begin, is also the day you've won half that battle. Good habits become a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle = healthy, happy you," went Shilpa's caption.
The start will always be the toughest hurdle to cross. But the day you begin, is also the day you’ve won half that battle. Good habits become a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle = healthy, happy you 😊 #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #lifestyle #habit #goodhealth #motivation #healthyliving #instafitness
In a recent interview, the actress, who is also a Yoga expert, said: "We are yet to learn a lot of things about yoga, we know so little about it. I feel the people of our country do not value yoga that much. Yoga, as a science, deserves a lot more importance at least in India. Look at the western countries and how they are utilising yoga to stay fit. I am trying to create awareness about yoga and fitness every day and regularly post on social media on this topic."
Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings 🙏😇 and Thank you for all the love always💗 #SabbirKhanFilms #ShilpaShettyInNikamma #gratitude #doingwhatilove #lovewhatido #films #backwithabang #love #announcement #bombaytimes
Heard a lot about how useful it is to improve flexibility and to strengthen the muscles, your core, posture, and breathing. Tried it for the first time... Whoaaaaaa!!! Really enjoyed learning this technique on the Reformer machine. Train with intention and consistency, and you will achieve your desired goal. @shawellness #learner #student #Pilates #Reformer #stretch #core #legs #abs #gratitude #newtechnique #instaworkout #sweating #strong #swasthrahastraho #health #love #passion #shawellness
On the work front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 13-year-sabbatical. She will be seen in "Nikamma," a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.