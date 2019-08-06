Shilpa Shetty's new pic motivates fans to stay fit

Tuesday, August 06, 2019
     
Shilpa Shetty is counted amongst one of the fit actresses of the Bollywood industry. She has yet again posted a new picture on Instagram to motivate her fans to stay fit.

New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2019 17:09 IST
Shilpa Shetty's love for fitness is only too well known, and the actress never tires of encouraging fans to follow a regime to stay in shape. The 44-year-old actress has now shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen working out. The accompanying text reads: "30 days to make a habit, 90 days to make it a lifestyle. #ShilpaKaMantra."

"The start will always be the toughest hurdle to cross. But the day you begin, is also the day you've won half that battle. Good habits become a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle = healthy, happy you," went Shilpa's caption.

In a recent interview, the actress, who is also a Yoga expert, said: "We are yet to learn a lot of things about yoga, we know so little about it. I feel the people of our country do not value yoga that much. Yoga, as a science, deserves a lot more importance at least in India. Look at the western countries and how they are utilising yoga to stay fit. I am trying to create awareness about yoga and fitness every day and regularly post on social media on this topic."

On the work front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 13-year-sabbatical. She will be seen in "Nikamma," a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan. Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

