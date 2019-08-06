Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty's new pic motivates fans to stay fit

Shilpa Shetty's love for fitness is only too well known, and the actress never tires of encouraging fans to follow a regime to stay in shape. The 44-year-old actress has now shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen working out. The accompanying text reads: "30 days to make a habit, 90 days to make it a lifestyle. #ShilpaKaMantra."

"The start will always be the toughest hurdle to cross. But the day you begin, is also the day you've won half that battle. Good habits become a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle = healthy, happy you," went Shilpa's caption.

In a recent interview, the actress, who is also a Yoga expert, said: "We are yet to learn a lot of things about yoga, we know so little about it. I feel the people of our country do not value yoga that much. Yoga, as a science, deserves a lot more importance at least in India. Look at the western countries and how they are utilising yoga to stay fit. I am trying to create awareness about yoga and fitness every day and regularly post on social media on this topic."

On the work front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 13-year-sabbatical. She will be seen in "Nikamma," a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan.