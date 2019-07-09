Shilpa Shetty is proud as son Viaan gets special message from favourite WWE star John Cena, watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan is elated as he gets special message from favourite WWE star John Cena, watch video

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan Raj Kundra is a huge John Cena fan. The little munchkin appeared on WWE India and spoke about his love for his favourite wrestler John Cena. A super excited Viaan aced the quiz round and, the highlight came when he got a special message from John Cena himself. "Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, 'My time is up, your time is now'. It’s Viaan boy you are shining now", the WWE star said.

Proud mother Shilpa Shetty was over the moon and a proud parent when she watched Viaan's WWE video and John Cena's message. She wrote, "Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!! Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg."

Not just an actress, entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast and a reality show judge, B-town's beloved Shilpa Shetty is also a doting mother to her seven-year-old son, Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the power couple often makes fans gush over their sizzling chemistry. Every now and then, the diva shares adorable photos and videos of her little munchkin on social media.

Recently, Shilpa opened up about her son Viaan in an interview with Bombay Times. When the 44-year-old actress was asked what is normal for a celebrity kid, she said, "I’m from non-film background and I come from a middle-class family, where our holidays were spent in Matheran, not London. Today, I am not apologetic about being able to take Viaan on a vacation to London. I make it a point that he understands and appreciates everything he has. Raj and I think he should not grow up with a sense of entitlement."