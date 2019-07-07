Shahid Kapoor shares first picture of wife Mira Kapoor that he saved, pens down cute note on 4th wedding anniversary

Shahid Kapoor shares first picture of wife Mira Kapoor that he saved

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor are in celebration mood as the couple is celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple has double reason to celebrate as Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh has also crossed the 200-crore mark. The film is Shahid Kapoor’s first solo blockbuster as well. On the occasion of his anniversary, the actor took to hi social media to share the first picture of his wife Mira Kapoor that he saved on his phone. Not just the adorable picture, but the actor also penned down a cute note for his lady love on their 4th wedding anniversary.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.” In the picture, Mira looks absolutely charming. On the other hand, sharing a photo from their wedding in July 2015 on Instagram on Sunday, Mira Kapoor wrote, "You make my world and me go round, #happy4." Check out the pictures here-

On the related note, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is witnessing a thunderous run on the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box office numbers of Kabir Singh. The box office collection of Kabir Singh is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark soon. "#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz", Taran Adarsh said.

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, is the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day. While its raining numbers for the film, it has also received much criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and bad behavior. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently facing the heat as his statements for the defense for the film made people call him an arrogant man.

