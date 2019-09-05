Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shahid Kapoor's son turns one, Mira Rajput shares BTS preparations for Zain's first birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor's son turns one, Mira Rajput shares BTS preparations for Zain's first birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor turns one on September 5. Mommy, Mira took to her Instagram account to share the glimpses of birthday preparations of Junior Kapoor.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 10:15 IST
Representative News Image

Shahid Kapoor's son turns one, Mira Rajput shares BTS preparations for Zain Kapoor's first birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor turns one on September 5. Mommy, Mira took to her Instagram account to share the glimpses of birthday preparations of Junior Kapoor. With Mira's Instagram stories, it seems as she is trying her best to make son Zain's birthday extra-special. She wrote, "DIY Birthday Prep."

India Tv - Mira Rajput shares BTS preparations for son Zain Kapoor's first birthday bash. See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Mira Rajput shares BTS preparations for son Zain Kapoor's first birthday bash. See pics

On Zain Kapoor's birthday, Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all."

View this post on Instagram

The sun !

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

A few days ago, Mira and Shahid celebrated Misha Kapoor's birthday. Mira shared an unseen picture of Misha's childhood on her social media. She wrote, " I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha. I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!"

A few weeks ago, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared his childhood picture along with one of Zain's. He captioned thepicture as, "Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson"

View this post on Instagram

Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Talking about her second time pregnancy, Mira Rajput said, "I'm a far more relaxed mum the second time around. Been there, done that."

View this post on Instagram

Limited edition, baby.

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKangana Ranaut requests makers of Jayalalithaa biopic to title film as Thalaivi in all languages: Report Next Story  