Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's latest photo shoot is all about sunkissed love

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo is parents to adorable Misha and Zain. From shelling out some major couple goals to parenting goals, Shahid and Mira have nailed every art. Whenever Shahid and Mira step out, they make sure to grab eyeballs. They even give fitness goals as a number of times, they are even spotted working out together.

The couple did a photo shoot for Vogue's Wedding Book cover and trust us, they look made for each other. The duo is twinning in same shades of ethnic attire. While Shahid's bearded look is jaw-dropping, Mira is stealing the limelight with her cuteness. As soon as the photo hit the internet, it went viral on social media. ShaMira fans started pouring adorable comments on the posts.

Shahid's dapper look is complemented well by Mira's goddess-like beauty. Keeping her look simple, Mira has paired her lehenga with a heavy statement necklace and ring. Her messy and wavy hair looked golden with the gentle touch of sunlight. Have a look at the picture:

On the professional front, Shahid