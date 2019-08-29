Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are ready to move in to their new 'Dream House' with Misha and Zain- See Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are ready to move in to their new 'Dream House' with Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to move into their 'dream house' super soon. The couple has been dropping hints off late while they were working on their dream house. They even shared pictures with Gauri Khan. If we go by the sources and the rumours both, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have appointed Gauri Khan for giving their dream house life and handling the decor. The trio was seen sharing the frame at Gauri Khan studio. The new Worli duplex apartment makes them neighbour to the Bollywood's most romantic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Also, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, and many other Bollywood celebrities live closer by.

After Misha turned two, Shahid and Mira realised the need to shift to a bigger home as they were expanding. Also, when Zain, their second child was about to enter their life, the couple announced the news of their second home. One of the sources revealed, " Shahid had been looking to move into a space that would be a better fit for his family of four. And this over 8000 square-feet apartment is expected to be ready for possession by the year-end.”

This new duplex apartment will mark the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Going by the buzz, Shahid Kapoor's new home deal was worth Rs 56 crore in Three Sixty West. Their house has all the luxury and amenities designed in the perfect manner. Right from gym, spa swimming pool and a grand living area, their duplex apartment is the complete paradise.

In an earlier interview, Shahid Kapoor revealed that Mira and he want to provide a safe place to their kids. He quoted, “The new home that Mira and I have booked has a garden and other amenity like a gymnasium, etc. Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that’s how she will have a regular childhood.”

One of the closest sources to shahid Kapoor revealed that “Shahid was looking for an unrestricted view of the city, and the 500 square-feet balcony in the new house faces the Bandra-Worli sea link, offering a great view of the city’s skyline. The apartment complex also features indoor facilities like spa, swimming pool, gym, and ballrooms.”

Also last year, Shahid Kapoor stated that “I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two before we do the interiors and move in there. However, it’s an investment that I needed to make. I have a much smaller home in Juhu and with two children (the second one arriving in September), the requirement of the family has changed.”

Well, the couple is expected to shift in their new home by the end of this year. However, Shahid and Mira yet have not revealed the progress in their dream project. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The duo has been giving major couple goals to all their fans. They make a perfect family of four with Misha and Zain as their children.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently gave a blockbuster hit, Kabir Singh. The movie added a milestone to Shahid Kapoor's career. the actor is currently working on few scripts, however not revealed anything about his upcoming project.

