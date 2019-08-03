Shahid Kapoor's 1999 TV advertisement is going viral and it's pure gold. Watch here

Shahid Kapoor in TV ad from 1999

Shahid Kapoor started his showbiz career a long back. Though his filmy career is 15-years-old, he had earlier done a couple of TV advertisements and music videos. Remember that song Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra starring Hrishitaa Bhatt? Shahid's photo in Taal song also hits the internet every now and then. Before you go down the memory lane, let us tell you that this time, something never-seen-before has surfaced on social media.

An old TV ad of a liquid detergent featuring Shahid has been shared by Doordarshan fanpage on Facebook. In the video, Shahid can be seen in two looks. He can be seen sporting long hair, while in the later half of the video, he looks cute in short hair. In the clip, Shahid is asked by her sister-in-law to wear a white kurta for puja. However, he refuses to wear it as the kurta has stains. Then, his sister-in-law challenges him to shorten his hair if she removes those stains.

In the very next scene, we see Shahid in a crisp white kurta and short hair, leaving all the neighbourhood aunties gushing. Watch the adorable video below:

For unversed, Shahid made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh's 2003 romantic drama Ishq Vishk, co-starring Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury.

On a related note, Shahid's recent release Kabir Singh is his first blockbuster and the actor has still not been able to let that sink in. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is Hindi remake of superhit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The movie has minted over Rs 275 crores in six weeks and still running in theatres across the country. Kabir Singh also starred Kiara Advani.

Talking about Kabir Singh's box office performance, Shahid told an entertainment website, "I got very emotional. I felt very thankful and I thought I don't deserve it because it did too well. If you are used to your films earning Rs 70-80 crore and suddenly one film earns Rs 270 crore, you feel like it has happened to you. You can't take ownership of it."

