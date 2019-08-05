Shah Rukh Khan to be felicitated with 'Excellence in Cinema' award by Victorian Government

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be felicitated with 'Excellence in Cinema' honour at the awards night of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 8. The festival would pay tribute to the actor's continuous contribution to cinema and popular culture in India with the award. Shah Rukh, who is also the chief guest at the festival, will be presented the award by Linda Dessau, who is the first female Governor of the State of Victoria.

"I'm humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne. I look forward to meeting her excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Helmed by the Victorian government, Australia, the IFFM is back for its tenth edition in the cultural city and will celebrate "courage" as its central theme in 2019. The felicitation will take place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne, which is one of the city's heritage landmarks.

Shah Rukh Khan has already been an awardee of various different honours for his contribution to Indian cinema. Just last month Shah Rukh Khan was announced to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Melbourne-based La Trobe University for his contributions and efforts towards underprivileged children, women's empowerment through Meer Foundation and his achievements in the Indian entertainment industry. Khan, who will be visiting Australia to attend the 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August as its chief guest, said having his humanitarian endeavours recognised for the first time by the country was a great honour.

La Trobe will present Khan with his Honorary Doctorate ‪on August 9 at its Melbourne campus in Bundoora. The La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor John Dewar, said the actor's philanthropic leadership closely aligns with the university's values. "Khan is a champion of societal change whose efforts to support the equality of women in India reflect La Trobe's values of inclusiveness, equity and social justice," Dewar said.

(Wiyh PTI inputs)