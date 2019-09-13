Shah Rukh Khan shares photos of son AbRam and their low-key Ganpati Visarjan celebrations

Friday, September 13, 2019
     
Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures of his mandir where he had kept a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2019 6:31 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also one of the Bollywood celebrities who welcomed Lord Ganesha to their house. After the final puja, the actor took his Ganpati idol for visarjan and later shared pictures from his low-key celebrations. The actor took to his Instagram to share pictures of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and they included his little munchkin AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures of his mandir where he had kept a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha and wrote, “Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family.” In one of the pictures, SRK’s little son AbRam cam be seen offering his prayers to Lord Ganesha as well. Check out the pictures here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Not just SRK but other celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bhushan Kumar also celebrated the Ganpati visarjan in a grand manner last night. Videos are going viral on the internet in which Neil Nitin Mukesh can be seen dancing his heart out along with his family members on the dhol beats as he takes his Ganpati for visarjan. Check out pictures and videos here-

View this post on Instagram

#neilnitinmukesh at #ganpati visarjan today

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was recently in the Caribbean Islands rooting for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero in 2018 which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While fans are waiting to watch their favorite superstar on the big screen again, SRK has not announced his next film and had revealed that he is taking a break currently. There were rumours that he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film which will be Dhoom 4 but the actor refuted the rumours through a tweet.

 

