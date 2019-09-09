AbRam strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan and nani Savita Chibber, picture goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable son AbRam is a social media star as every now and then we keep on seeing him in his cute avatar. The dotting kid was recently snapped with his father and grandmother Savita Chibber on her birthday. SRK’s wife Gauri Khan took to he social media handle to share this adorable picture of the trio on her mother’s birthday.

In the pictures, the Badshah of Bollywood was seen sporting a black and white sweatshirt with messy hair along with black sunglasses. The picture was shared by Gauri who captioned the same as, “Happy Birtdhay Mom.” Later the Zero actor also penned down a note for his mother-in-law and wrote, “May you always be as funny and full of life as you are.”

May you always be as funny and full of life as you are. https://t.co/7NvKkDxuJ6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

On the professional front, there were rumors about the actor having signed Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Dhoom 4. He recently took to his Twitter handle to rubbish all such reports and said, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth.”

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

SRK was even keen to do Saare Jahan Se Achcha, based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma's life. However, the actor stepped out of the project as he didn't want to venture again into a film related to space.

