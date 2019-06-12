Sara Ali Khan sizzles in fiery red lehenga. Have a look

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is not just a promising actor but also an internet sensation. The actress is quite active on social media. She keeps on sharing her latest photos with her Instafam. However, her latest photo gives us a glimpse of her bridal avatar. Wearing red lehenga and adorning herself with statement jewellery set, Sara looks no less than a princess. Her bold red lips are accentuating her overall look. ''I’ll take the cake with the cherry on top,'' Sara captioned the picture.

Check out the photo below.

Sara is currently in news because of her next film with Kartik Aaryan. The duo will be sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali's next romantic drama which will release in February 2020. The reel-life couple hit the headlines every time they are spotted together. Fans are so much in love with this duo that they want them to date in real life.

This year on Eid, Kartik shared a picture on his Instagram, in which he can be seen celebrating the festival with co-star Sara. They have covered their faces to be safe from being mobbed. As soon as Kartik posted the photo, it went viral all over the internet. Meanwhile, grapevines also suggest that Sara's mom Amrita Singh is not happy with her daughter's growing proximity with Kartik.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has also signed Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan is simultaneously working on his another film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.