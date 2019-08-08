Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in never seen before avatar on the cover of leading magazine

Actress Sara Ali Khan who also happens to the be 'Rising Star' of Bollywood for the first time ever donned a saree and grabbed the eyeballs as she rules over all the August issue of a leading magazine. The Simmba actress is looking every bit of beauty that you cannot get your eyes off.

The actress looks gorgeous as she wears a light green- off white saree giving it a twist to the regular way, wrapped around the waist. The saree is paired with a puff crepe blouse, letting her hair down the shoulder with nude makeup.

Femina announced their August cover girl as "Rising star @saraalikhan95 stuns in all her ethereal glory on our latest cover”. The magazine also launched the digital cover and how aptly they define the cover star, "Ambitious, feisty, straightforward, and raring to go, @saraalikhan95 brings vivacity and innocence like no other on our digital cover!"

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked-about and successful debutants of 2018 with her two films Kedarnath and Simmba both, which released within just 15 days smashed records at the box office and the talent and flair of the actress made it all larger than life.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements with an estimated annual revenue of over 30 crores, this year alone and the brands range right from a sports brand to a jewellery brand. With a massive appeal amongst the audience, Sara is not just a youth influencer but has created all the buzz ever since she stepped into the industry hence, being hailed as the “buzz girl” of Bollywood.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.