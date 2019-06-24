Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's latest pictures from Himachal Pradesh are too adorable to miss

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who are currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's directorial have flown to Himachal to shoot for the remaining portion of the film. The rumoured couple are on the hills enjoying the picturesque landscape. Besides shooting for the film, Sara and Kartik are making sure to chill amidst the mighty mountains. Isn't it a respite for them from city's hustle-bustle? A couple of pictures of the duo have been doing the rounds.

While in one of the photos, Sara and Kartik are seen donning traditional Himachali caps, in the other one, they are posing adorably for the camera as Kartik enjoys a cup of tea. Both the actors are flashing their widest smiles taking the cuteness quotient a level above. Have a look at the viral photos.

Earlier, the couple was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of picturesque Shimla. Though they had covered their faces, fans eventually recognised them and both the actors were kind enough to oblige their admirers with selfies. While Sara was seen covering her face with a red dupatta, Kartik tried to hide his face with a black bandana. Before heading to Himachal, Kartik and Sara have shot together in Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has given back to back hits in the month of December last year with her debut film Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Now, she is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. She will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's last release Lukka Chuppi turned out to box office blockbuster. Besides Imtiaz Ali's film, Kartik is also working on his another film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongwith Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.