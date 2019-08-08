Saqib Saleem lashes out on being asked to leave country, sister Huma Qureshi requests netizens to be sensitive

Saqib Saleem lashes out on being asked to leave country

Actor Saqib Saleem, who is known for featuring in movies such as Dishoom and Mere Dad Ki Maruti, has lashed at those who have asked him leave India. The actor says he is a proud Indian who loves his country. "I am a proud Indian who loves his country. But if I feel like something's amiss I will ask questions. If you got a problem with that then I am afraid it's your problem to take care of. Some of you are hell bent on sending me to Pakistan. Please don't worry about me I am fine where I am," Saqib tweeted.

I am a proud Indian who loves his country . But if I feel like somethings amiss I will ask questions.If you got a problem with that then I am afraid its your problem to take care of .Some of you are hell bent on sending me to Pakistan .Pls don't worry abt me I am fine where i am. — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) August 7, 2019

A user wrote: "But still I want to know that what should we ask to Kashmir people? Aisa kya hua jo galat he. (What is that so wrong?)" To which Saqib had replied: "Kuch nahi Bhai sab theek hai (Nothing is wrong, everything id fine.) Communication black out, no one (can) get in touch with their families, curfew lock down hai poori Valley mien, all the elected representatives are under house arrest, logon ka future uncertain hai (future of people are uncertain). Par aap tension mat lijiye nothing major (But you don't take tension. Nothing major.)"

Kuch nahi Bhai sab theek hai .. communication black out ,no one get in touch with their families,curfew lock down hai poori valley mien , all the elected representatives are under house arrest , logon ka future uncertain hai .. par aap tension mat lijiye nothing major. — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) August 8, 2019

There are no Hindu or Muslims fr me .. There are only good ppl n bad ppl.. That's the way I see it .. https://t.co/g03moUbYcZ — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) August 8, 2019

While social media users are speculating about the situation in Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 earlier this week, Bollywood actress and Saqib Saleem’s sister Huma Qureshi has also requested all to be sensitive and refrain from making irresponsible comments at this hour.

The Jolly LLB 2 actress, who has her family residing in the valley, tweeted: "Everyone with opinions on Kashmir. I humbly say this -- you have no idea of the life, bloodshed and loss of Kashmiris (Pandits and Muslims). Please refrain from irresponsible commentary. There are people - women, children, old and sick people. Put yourself in their shoes at this very moment and be sensitive."

Every1 with opinions on #Kashmir.I humbly say this-you have no idea of the life,bloodshed & loss of Kashmiris(Pandits&Muslims)

Pls refrain from irresponsible commentary.There are people - women,children,old&sick people.Put urself in their shoes at this very moment & be sensitive — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 7, 2019

In an earlier tweet, she had requested everyone to be kind and empathetic. Not just Huma, other Bollywood actors have also taken up the cause and are spreading the word so that people refrain from making unnecessary comments, which might lead to dire consequences at a time when the situation is delicate.

Actor Sanjay Suri has Tweeted: "An appeal to all. Many many have lost their lives & suffered. I request one and all to show love, care, grace, respect, dignity to one and all. Frivolous messages and talks will not help ! #JammuKashmir."

Also read

Huma Qureshi adds adorable twist to her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with brother Saqib Saleem

Huma Qureshi talks about her debut web series Netflix's Leila

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

(With IANS inputs)