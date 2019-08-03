Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares adorable picture with late boyfriend, says ‘I miss you’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares adorable picture with late boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala has been going through a rough phase after the sudden demise of her boyfriend on July 2nd. The star kid has been trying to move on but her Instagram posts are proof that she has been thinking about the love of her life all the time. After breaking the news of her boyfriend’s death in a heart-touching post, Trishala has now shared another beautiful picture with him on her social media and has written ‘#iloveyou #imissyou’ with a number of emojis. There is no denying that Trishala has been feeling void in her heart after her boyfriend passed away. Check out their adorable picture here-

On July 4, Trishala took to her Instagram to break the news that her boyfriend has passed away and also wrote a heartfelt note about how she loves him and that he will remain with her till eternity. She wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity.

I love you & I will miss you.....Until we meet again. ...Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia #RIP.....October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow””

Trishala Dutt was dating the Italian boy for quite some time now but there aren’t any pictures of them together on social media. For the unversed, Trishala is the eldest daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma. After her parents’ separation, Richa Sharma and Trishala moved to US where Richa passed away due to brain tumour. After her mother, Trishala was raised by her grandparents.

Earlier it was also rumoured that Trishala is all set to follow the footsteps of her father and become an actress in Bollywood. But in her interview, she has denied such rumours and has made it clear that she doesn’t want to join Bollywood.

