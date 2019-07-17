Salman Khan sends love to specially-abled fan who made his beautiful sketch (Video)

Salman Khan enjoys a huge fanbase. From little kids to the older generation, the actor garners love from all corners. As much as the fans keep pouring their love on the Bollywood superstar, the actor also makes sure that he shows his gratitude with everything he can do for them. Recently, a sketch made by a specially abled fan of Salman Khan went viral on the internet. When the actor saw it, his heart was filled with love and he made sure that he sent his love back to the fan by sharing her video on his social media and writing a heartfelt meassage for her.

Salman Kahn took to his Instagram to share the video of the specially-abled fan who is seen making the actor’s sketch using her feet. Sharing the video, Salman Khan showed his gratitude for all the love and wrote, “God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!” Watch the video here-

Salman Khan has many projects on his plate specially after he has started producing TV shows. The actor recently treated his fans with his film Bharat on Eid 2019. The film became a huge success on the box office and also starred Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and others. Currently, he is busy shooting his upcoming flick Dabangg 3. Fans are super excited to see Salman Khan reprise his much-loved character of Chulbul Panday in the film. It is said that the film will be shot in two time spans as it will show the story of how Chulbul panday became what he is. In the flashback part of eth story, Salman Khan will reportedly be seen romancing Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee and in the present-day story, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as his wife Rajjo.

On the other hand, Salamn Kahn will also be seen in the premiere episode of his dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9. The superstar will be seen introducing the couples to eth audience. Other than this, Salman Kahn also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Inshallah. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the period drama.

Akso read:

Bigg Boss 13: Here’s the first confirmed contestant for Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan takes up Bottle Cap Challenge with a moral twist, watch video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page