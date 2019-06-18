Salman Khan proves age is just a number as he lifts his bodyguards in this latest video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan proves age is just a number as he lifts his bodyguards

Salman Khan is undoubtedly the fittest Bollywood actor. Fans are not just in love with how the superstar carries himself but also take fitness inspiration from him time and again. Even when Salman khan has crossed 50 age mark, he still manages to outperform the young actors when it comes to work out and fitness. There is no denying that the actor doesn’t look a day older that 20 and in his latest video, he has proved that age is just a number for him.

Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram in which the actor can be seen doing work out on the leg press machine. Interestingly, his workout is no normal exercise, but the actor made two of his security guards to sit on top of the machine as Salman Khan lift them with ease. The actor shared the video saying, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realized how secure they are wid me .. ha ha”. Well, if this isn’t fitness goals then what is? Check out the video here-

Just before leaving the fans in awe of his fitness, Salman Khan shared two posts in which he is seen enjoying with his nephews and brother Sohail Khan using bean bags. The actor shared a slow-motion video in which Sohail Khan is seen jumping on a bean bag which makes his son jump from the other side into Salman Khan’s arms. The video garnered much attention the moment Salman Khan shared it on social media. Next the actor shared a video in which all of them are seen jumping on the bundle of bean bags. Check out the videos here-

On the related note, Salman Khan ruled the headlines for his performance in the just released film Bharat. In just three days, the film crossed 100 crore mark and is ready to cross 200 crores now. Bharat was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also starrer Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page