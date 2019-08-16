Salman Khan meets on screen mother Bina Kak amidst Dabangg 3 shooting in Jaipur

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is these days busy in the shooting of his next film Dabangg 3 which happens to be the third installment of the hit film Dabangg. After the success of Bharat, he has started the shooting of his film in Jaipur along with Sonakshi Sinha who will be seen opposite him once again playing the role of Rajjo. The actor, on the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan shared a video for his fans and not only this he even visited his co-actress Bina Kak.

Salman met Bina whom we have seen playing the role of his mother not once but twice in the movies Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho. The actress and politician shared pictures on her social media handle with Salman where she was seen tying rakhi on the wrist of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. She captioned them as, “#rakhi at home #SK brings in so much love and positivity with him ..Happy raksha bandhan to all brothers n sisters from us here ..Stay blessed .Love you all.”

Coming back to the work front, Salman after the wrap of the shoot will start other projects Kick 2 and Inshallah which will be a reunion of the actor with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will be paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

