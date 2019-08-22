Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reunite for Andaz Apna Apna 2, to romance new actresses in sequel

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reunite for Andaz Apna Apna 2

Bollywood’s most favorite film Andaz Apna Apna is all set to revive its magic with a sequel very soon. Writer Dilip Shukla had already confirmed that Andaz Apna Apna 2 will go on floor this year and now it is said that superstar Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will be seen reviving their Amar-Prem bond on the big screen for the film. While talking to Asian Age, writer Dilip Shukla confirmed that Salman and Aamir will reunite for the film and will romance young actresses. It is said that the casting is done like this to add humour to the plot.

Shukla further confirmed that he has already started writing the sequel. He revealed that Preeti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, has asked him to start the script of the film. "I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one," he explained. "The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members," he added.

Earlier, many names of young Bollywood actors were surfacing the internet to play the role of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the film. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others were said to be considered for the roles. While the sequel have new actresses joining the star cast, it is also said that Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor who were seen in the 1994 film will be making cameo in the sequel.

Earlier in January, a source close to the development told an entertainment website, "The producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are planning to do Andaz Apna Apna - it won’t be a sequel or remake. Nor will Raj Kumar Santoshi direct it. While they have not decided yet what exactly it will be, they are sure it won’t be a remake or sequel but something as exciting. Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, was a cult movie and one cannot mess with the original. One should not touch such a great film and that too 25 years later and destroy it by a remake or sequel. The director is yet to be finalised."

