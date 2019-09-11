Saaho Director Sujeeth reacts on criticism: Love or hate the film. But why target me?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saaho Director Sujeeth reacts on criticism

Even though Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office, the film has been receiving middling reviews. After Bahubali, fans were expecting Prabhas to outshine all in his next film but Saaho failed to match the expectations of the viewers. Director Sujeeth, who had kept mum about the criticism surrounding the film has finally broken his silence.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle about the film, director Sujeeth said, "I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime." He added, "I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?"

Sujeeth has not just directed the film but has also written the script. The director also revealed that Prabhas and the producers of the film have been his only support. For the unversed, Sujeeth has been recovering from dengue. He was earlier hospitalized. Sujeeth said, "I should be enjoying the film's success, but instead I am sick in bed. Fortunately for me, Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That's the only good thing happening in my life right now. Seeing all the criticism, I decided to keep quiet and still, all these negative things are being said about me."

Even before the release of the film, Saaho found itself in the midst of plagiarism controversy with its poster being called the copy of Bengaluru-based artist Shilo Shiv Suleman’s work.

