Saaho Director Sujeeth reacts on criticism: Love or hate the film. But why target me?

Even though Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office, the film has been receiving middling reviews. After Bahubali, fans were expecting Prabhas to outshine all in his next film but Saaho failed to match the expectations of the viewers. Director Sujeeth, who had kept mum about the criticism surrounding the film has finally broken his silence.
Talking to Deccan Chronicle about the film, director Sujeeth said, "I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime." He added, "I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?"
Action. Romance. Thrill. Suspense. Get ready for the year's biggest action thriller! ❤️ #Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho #6DaysForSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli @evelyn_sharma @maheshmanjrekar @mandirabedi @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms
Sujeeth has not just directed the film but has also written the script. The director also revealed that Prabhas and the producers of the film have been his only support. For the unversed, Sujeeth has been recovering from dengue. He was earlier hospitalized. Sujeeth said, "I should be enjoying the film's success, but instead I am sick in bed. Fortunately for me, Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That's the only good thing happening in my life right now. Seeing all the criticism, I decided to keep quiet and still, all these negative things are being said about me."
Even before the release of the film, Saaho found itself in the midst of plagiarism controversy with its poster being called the copy of Bengaluru-based artist Shilo Shiv Suleman’s work.
Where does inspiration come from? What (sacred) wells do we drink from when we create from an original and authentic space? This week people from across the world gather back together in that dust @burningman and I am reminded of how much of my creation comes from my (beating) heart. Pulse and bloom is a biofeedback installation that reacts to people’s heartbeats, and it came to exist because of a series of personal relationships. It was born from love (like me). We had support from @burningman but we also pulled out of our own pockets to make it manifest. I left my home for the first time, moved to another country, went out into that desert. It cost me a heart. It was a gift, and a sacrifice for all of us involved, and changed the paths of all our lifelines. I’m quite certain it was intended for me to create this installation. I’m certain that the sand storms, the dust, the rose-pink clouds, the thunderstorms gathered around it intentionally, for me. What happens when that story gets taken without your permission? I am known by my creation. #pulseandbloom @rd108 @sabarani @lukeiseman @heatheraminastewart @samuelclay with a team of hearts @_gracenotes @jugularbean @vivek_chockalingam @brittanyjanis @_zenrabbit @mattmedved and more. Burningman 2014
