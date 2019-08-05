Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu bump into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in New York (PICS)

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu bumps into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in New York

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is counting his last days in New York where he has been staying since October last year. The actor flew away to the city for his treatment from cancer along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. Since then many Bollywood celebs have visited the actor and wished him good health. Recently, the actor and his wife bumped into Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa and shared their special moments with the fans.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share pictures with their meeting with the talented couple and recalled her special memories. She shared a picture in which Rajkummar Rao can be seen sharing the frame with Rishi Kapoor and in another picture, all the four talented actors can be seen flaunting their widest smile. Check out the pictures here-

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu bumps into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in New York

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu bumps into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in New York

Talking about Rishi Kapoor’s health, the actor earlier revealed that he was supposed to be in New York for nine months for his treatment and will be back by August end or September. He revealed, "The most important thing that these past nine months taught me, apart from the fact that I had to recover from a disease, is patience. I never had that before. God has taught me that patience is the mother of all virtues. My (medical) treatment is hardly for an hour once in four weeks, but it takes long for it to work on you. It’s not a push-button thing that you do it once, and then you will be alright."

Rishi Kapoor also took the chance to thank his family and friends for being his support in the toughest phase of his life. Also, after returning back to India, Rishi Kapoor is all set to bounce back to his work. He said, "I hope I haven’t lost my touch. I hope I am still an actor. I will be coming back to India after a year of not working in films."

Also read:

Patralekhaa opens up about her love story with Rajkummar Rao, shares a beautiful message

Rajkummar, Patralekhaa recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'DDLJ' iconic climax scene; Watch video

Rishi Kapoor reveals his plans to get back to work after year long break from Bollywood

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page