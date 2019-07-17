Rishi Kapoor supports Kangana Ranaut over media controversy, says ‘some people write anything’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor supports Kangana Ranaut over media controversy

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for over nine months she has been getting treated for cancer. While the actor flew away to the city after revealing that he is suffering from some health problem, it was after a few months of his treatment in NYC that the actor’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed that Rishi Kapoor is cancer-free. The actor in a recent interview talked about his return to India, his upcoming Bollywood movies and the rumours being spread in his name while he is not in the country.

Rishi Kapoor talked about his return to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that he has been counting days since he stepped out of India and is waiting to be back with his people. The veteran actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Jhootha Kahin Ka and rumours were rife that the actor is upset with the makers of the film as they are releasing the film this Friday. Commenting on the same, Rishi Kapoor extended his support to Kangana Ranaut an said, “I have been seeing these reports on Twitter and I am very upset with all this nonsense being written. In the last 10 months, I have not spoken to anyone from the media, though they have always supported me. I agree with Kangana Ranaut that some people write anything and as a result, serious journalists get drawn into the controversy. When did I say I was upset? I have not been in the country for months. This is not done, it tarnishes the credibility of other journalists who write and report well. Though I do not entirely agree with what Kangana said, on this point anyone can get upset.”

For the unversed, during the launch of her song Wakhra Song from the upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut got involved in a verbal fight with a journalist. The tiff became so big that the Entertainment Guild decided to ban her and the Press Club Of India also supported their decision. Hey demanded apology form the actress, but Kangana in a video refused to apologies and even sent a legal notice to the Guild to remove the ban in 24 hours.

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, the actor has been asked to stay in NYC for 11 months which is why he won’t be returning back until the end of August. Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor keeps treating fans with pictures and videos of the actor on her social media which keeps him connected to his audience.

