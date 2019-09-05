Rishi Kapoor slams New York restaurant after disappointing birthday dinner

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is these days in the New York City with wife Neetu Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday. The actor had a disappointing birthday dinner a Michelin Star restaurant located in Manhattan's Upper East Side about which he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The actor was unimpressed by the posh restaurant and wrote, "Birthday dinner with Neetu at Daniel Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad. Disappointed. Highly over-rated, overpriced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their a** and this is a foodie saying so."

Birthday dinner with Neetu at “Daniel” Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad.. Disappointed. Highly over rated,over priced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their ass and this is a foodie saying so. pic.twitter.com/sgpuhLvw5x — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019

Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses from during the dinner on her Instagram stories. Have a look:

Neetu Kapoor shares dinner pictures with Rishi Kapoor on Instagram

The couple have been there since September last year for his cancer treatment and will soon return home as suggested by Neetu’s Instagram post. “On his birthday I thank everyone Family Friends Well wishers for all the love and prayers. Can’t believe it’s almost a year and we will soon be heading HOME.”

Many Bollywood celebrities pour in their wishes for the star on social media and there were some who even visited him. Check it out:

Happy Birthday, James @chintskap!

You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 4, 2019

Happy birthday @chintskap . Wishing you a year of good health and happiness! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 4, 2019

Happy birthday to the MAN of the moment...The brutally honest,wonderful ,hilarious and truly amazing @chintskap .... loooove you sir ...stay blessed. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 4, 2019

Have had the honour of sharing Screen space with you more than once but more importantly knowing the Gem called @chintskap Wishing you a very happy healthy birthday. May you keep Rocking and keep us rocking with you 🕺love and fond regards pic.twitter.com/nEFRa6JbsA — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 4, 2019

