Rishi Kapoor slams New York restaurant after disappointing birthday dinner

Rishi Kapoor who celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday shared his disappointing birthday dinner story at a New York restaurant on Twitter. 

New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 11:58 IST
Rishi Kapoor slams New York restaurant after disappointing birthday dinner

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is these days in the New York City with wife Neetu Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday. The actor had a disappointing birthday dinner a Michelin Star restaurant located in Manhattan's Upper East Side about which he wrote on his Twitter handle. 

The actor was unimpressed by the posh restaurant and wrote, "Birthday dinner with Neetu at Daniel Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad. Disappointed. Highly over-rated, overpriced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their a** and this is a foodie saying so."

Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses from during the dinner on her Instagram stories. Have a look:

Neetu Kapoor shares dinner pictures with Rishi Kapoor on Instagram

Neetu Kapoor shares dinner pictures with Rishi Kapoor on Instagram

The couple have been there since September last year for his cancer treatment and will soon return home as suggested by Neetu’s Instagram post. “On his birthday I thank everyone Family Friends Well wishers for all the love and prayers. Can’t believe it’s almost a year and we will soon be heading HOME.”

Many Bollywood celebrities pour in their wishes for the star on social media and there were some who even visited him. Check it out:

