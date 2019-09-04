Rishi Kapoor birthday: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, others send in warm wishes for 'Chintu'

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 15:36 IST
Rishi Kapoor has turned a year older today. Many Bollywood celebrities -- from Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene to Suniel Shetty have been sending in warm wishes for 'Chintu'. 

While Anil Kapoor, who co-starred with him in the movie Karobaar, called him an 'elder brother', his Shreemaan Aashique co-star Urmila Matondkar referred to him as a 'gem'.

Rishi Kapoor has been battling with cancer and undergoing treatment in New York for past one year.

Several film stars dropped in to visit him in New York in the last year.

Here's how Bollywood Industry is wishing Rishi Kapoor on his 67th birthday

Anil Kapoor tweeted, " Happy Birthday, James @chintskap! You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!" 

Madhuri Dixit Nene quoted, " Happy birthday @chintskap . Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!" 

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Happy birthday to the MAN of the moment...The brutally honest,wonderful ,hilarious and truly amazing @chintskap.... loooove you sir ...stay blessed." 

Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Have had the honour of sharing Screen space with you more than once but more importantly knowing the Gem called @chintskap Wishing you a very happy healthy birthday. May you keep Rocking and keep us rocking with you love and fond regards" 

