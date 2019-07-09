Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima Kapoor dines with mom Neetu Kapoor and dad Rishi Kapoor, shared a lovable post

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share pictures from Neetu's birthday celebration. Riddhima joined mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday dinner with her daughter Samaira and husband Bharat Sahni. She shared the picture which goes viral on the internet. Neetu Kapoor celebrated 61st birthday on July 8. Neetu Kapoor has been residing in the New York city with husband Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor had been undergoing cancer treatment.

Now, that Rishi Kapoor has declared that he is cancer-free, he will mark his come back in the Bollywood industry with the upcoming movie, Jhootha Kahin Ka.

During Rishi Kapoor's stay in New York, many Bollywood celebs and well-wishers visited him to check up on him. Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Mukesh Ambani Neeta Ambani, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others.

In fact, Ranbir-Alia spent some time with the family in New York.

