Remembering first female superstar of Indian cinema Naseem Banu on her birth anniversary

Mother of actress Saira Banu, Naseem Banu starred in severalpopular movies like Sohrab Modi's ‘Pukar’, Mehboob Khan's‘Nagma’ and ‘Sindbad’ and was acclaimed as beauty queen in the film world.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 8:04 IST
Known as Beauty Queen and the first female superstar of Indian Cinema, Naseem Banu  (real name Roshanara Begum) was only a schoolgirl when she was offered the role of Ophelia in Sohrab Modi's Hamlet (1935). Born into a wealthy family, Naseem was enchanted by movies as a young girl and became determined to be an actress. Her beauty attracted a myriad of film offers, but she had to resort to a hunger strike before her family would allow her to appear in movies. On the occasion of Naseem Banu's birth anniversary, let's remember the gorgeous actress who stole everyone's heart with her beauty and talent.

An overnight sensation, Naseem worked prolifically until she retired in the mid-1950s so that she would not compete with the blossoming acting career of her daughter Saira Banu. Instead, she turned her attention to designing clothing, especially intricately embroidered saris, until her death in 2002.

