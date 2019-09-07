Raveena Tandon to become Nani soon, shares pictures from daughter Chhaya's baby shower

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon to become Nani soon

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon is filled with happiness currently as she is all set to become a Nani soon. The actress, who is currently seen as the judge on Salman Khan produced reality show Nach Baliye 9, threw a baby shower for her daughter Chhaya who is expecting a baby. Raveena’s close friend Pooja Makhija shared a couple of pictures on her social media and posted some special memories from the celebrations.

She shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Cheers to the 'Nani to be'! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I'm sure a super 'masi to be'. So so proud of you Ravs.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Randon's daughter Chhaya's baby shower pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Randon at her daughter Chhaya's baby shower

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon with her daughter

Soon after she shared the pictures, Raveena also dropped a comment on it and said, “Love you babe ! Thanks for being there sharing the joy with us !” Raveena’s friend not just appreciated the actress for being a good mother but also praised her younger daughter Rasha for being such a nice host.

Raveena Tandon's comments on Pooja makhija's post

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon adopted Pooja and Chhaya in 1995 and had been looking after them as a single mother till 2004 when she married Anil Thadani. She then had two kids from her marriage, Rasha and Ranbir. When the actress adopted the, Pooja was 11 years old, Chhaya was 8.

