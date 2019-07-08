Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh in awe of wife Deepika Padukone who is 'high on birthday cake', see pic

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, fondly known as DeepVeer, are one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Bollywood industry. The husband and wife duo has always given us serious relationship goals. Today, Ranveer Singh took to social media to post a lovely picture of wife Deepika Padukone, who was high on his birthday cake.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Gully Boy, turned 34 on Saturday and, it looks like the adorable couple enjoyed some private time on his special day. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, "High on Cake! @deepikapadukone #happybirthdaytome".

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone honoured her husband, actor Ranveer Singh with a heartfelt post on his birthday The actress penned a sweet tribute to the Gully Boy star, who became her husband this past November. She also shared a throwback picture of Ranveer from his childhood days.

She captioned the photo: "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you".

On the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer Saturday unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's '83. The first-look photo from the movie shows Ranveer sporting Dev’s signature mustache. He is dressed in a white t-shirt and can be seen spinning a read leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes. And, he looks a whole lot like the legendary cricketer.

The film will reunite Ranveer with Deepika, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.