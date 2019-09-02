Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh cheers for Arsenal in style during North London derby against Tottenham. Check out pics, video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is all set to wow his fans with Kapil Dev biopic titled 83, is a die-hard Arsenal fan. The Gully Boy actor attended the North London derby clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and shared some stunning pictures. The season’s first North London derby ended in a draw. Spurs held the early advantage thanks to goal from Eriksen and Kane, but Arsenal fought back strongly through Lacazette and Aubameyang. In the end, a draw was probably a fair result.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer Singh shared a picture with a caption that read, "Pitchside at the magnificent #EmiratesStadium @premierleague @arsenal".

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in the pictures as he opted for an all-blue suit teamed up with a pair of brown shoes. The actor looks even suaver as he displays a pair of large, framed specs that further complimented his personality.

Also, Arsenal's official Twitter handle posted a video of Ranveer and captioned it as "@RanveerOfficial is in the house #ARSTOT".

Ranveer Singh, who is renowned for being an Arsenal fan has shared many posts on social media in the past showcasing his love for the club.

Coming to the work front, 83 stars Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev, who was instrumental in inspiring and leading the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup, beating the favourites West Indies.

The film, being directed by Kabir Khan, also stars a host of other actors including Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani) among others. Actor Pankaj Tripathi too stars in the film.

