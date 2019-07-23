Ranveer Singh asks fans to pick his best selfie, flaunts six different jaw-dropping looks

Ranveer Singh is undeniably the master of all trades. There is absolutely no character that the actor cannot pull off with conviction and grace. In just eight years, Ranveer Singh has treated his fans with a variety of roles and have undergone drastic transformations for each one of them. From looking like a dangerous man as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat to a young boy next door as Murad in Gully Boy, the actor has made sure that the characters he played remain with his fans for a lifetime. On Tuesday morning, Ranveer Singh took his Instagram followers down the memory lane as he shared picture of his movie characters on social media.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories to share pictures of his six different characters. He shared his jaw-dropping selfies as those characters and asked his fans to pick which is the best. His first Insta story read, “Which dudes selfie game is the strongest?” In the next six stories, he shared his selfies as Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat, Sangram Bhalero from Simmba, Murad from Gully Boy, Jaali Chaplin from an ad shoot, Peshwa Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani and Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do. Check out the drool-worthy selfies here-

Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalero from Simmba and Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh as Jaali Chaplin from an ad shoot and Murad from Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh as Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do and Peshwa Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh is often called the chameleon of Bollywood who can get into the skin of any character any time. From his reel life to his real life, the actor makes sure his presence is felt and the rooms get filled with enthusiasm the moment he enters. After donning iconic characters, Ranveer Singh is currently acing his game to step into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor is in London where he is shooting for Kabir Khan directorial ’83 in which he will recreate the 1983 World Cup win under the leadership of Kabil Dev. The makers have already released the first look of the actor on his birthday in which he looks exactly like Kapil Dev.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is loaded with Bollywood projects. After completing his shoot for Kapil Dev’s biopic, Ranveer Singh will begin shooting for Karan Johar directorial Takht. The film is a multi-starrer and will also feature Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: 83 actor Ranveer Singh’s long hair picture goes viral

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s first reaction on meeting wife Deepika Padukone after long: I grab her and kiss her

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page