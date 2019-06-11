Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
  Ranbir Kapoor's fan reveals the true story behind why he sat on the floor; sings in praise of the actor- Video inside

Ranbir Kapoor's fan reveals the true story behind why he sat on the floor; sings in praise of the actor- Video inside

Ranbir Kapoor was trolled by the netizens after a video went viral where his fan is touching his feet and is sitting on the floor. His fan has come forward in defense of the actor and clarifies the story.

New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 10:54 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's fan reveals the true story behind why he sat on the floor; sings in praise of the actor- Video inside

 

Recently, a video went viral where Brahmastra actor, Ranbir Kapoor greeted his fan. As they both continued their conversation, the fan touched Ranbir Kapoor's feet and also presented him with a photo album along with chocolates. As Ranbir Kapoor was seen sitting on the couch, his fan sat on the floor while showing the photo album to the star. However, netizens took this matter seriously and started trolling Ranbir Kapoor. 

Withing few minutes, the video went viral and a lot of comments like, "Is Ranbir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch #disappointingranbir" and "Fan hai BT he is not servant look at that guy is sitting down.." started circulating and backlashing the actor. 

Fan meet with #ranbirkapoor ❤

Now, his fan has come forward to explain why did he sit on the floor and how humble was Ranbir Kapoor throughout the conversation. Vikrant Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's fan recorded a video and spoke in defense of the actor. He told that Ranbir Kapoor didn't ask him to sit on the floor and he did it on his own. Also, he explained that Ranbir Kapoor had been humble and warm while greeting him. He even signed the photo album and asked him to keep it with him. Not just this, Ranbir Kapoor also gifted him his cap. Watch video

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra along side lady love Alia Bhatt. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukherjee and is set to release in 2020. 

